Turkey's daily power consumption down 3.82 pct on Nov 28

  • November 29 2020 11:30:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 3.82 percent on Nov. 28 compared to the previous day to reach 827,038 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on Nov. 29.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 19.00 local time, reaching 40,142 megawatt-hours, data from TEİAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 29,778 megawatt-hours at 05.00 local time.

Electricity production amounted to 842,051 megawatt-hours on Nov. 28, marking a 3.70 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

While Turkey's electricity production from natural gas constituted 34.61 percent of total electricity consumption, imported coal plants held a 21.97 percent share while hydroelectricity plants comprised 16.05 percent.

On Nov. 28, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 15,419 megawatt-hours, while imports totaled 405 megawatt-hours.

