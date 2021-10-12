Turkey's competition authority opens probe into e-commerce firm Trendyol

  • October 12 2021 09:12:01

ANKARA
The Turkish Competition Authority on Oct. 11 decided to open an investigation into e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, on whether the company violated the country's competition laws.

A preliminary inquiry over Trendyol's violating the country's law on the protection of the competition has been concluded, the competition board said in a statement.

The probe will decide whether Trendyol violated the fourth article of Turkey's competition law related to practices to disrupt, prevent or limit competition, and the sixth article on abuse of dominant position in the market.

WORLD Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout
