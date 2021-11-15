Turkey's budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October

  • November 15 2021 13:25:00

Turkey's budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October

Turkey's central government budget balance saw a deficit of 17.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion) in October, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 15.

The figure was 4.9 billion Turkish liras ($490 million) in the same month last year.

Turkey's budget revenues increased by 22.9 percent year-on-year to 114 billion liras ($11.4 billion) in October.

The country's budget expenditures totaled 131.4 billion liras ($13.1 billion), up 34.6 percent from a year ago.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, posted a deficit of 3.1 billion liras ($310 million) over the same period, while it saw a surplus of $6.9 billion ($690 million) in the same period last year.

Tax revenues totaled 96.1 billion liras ($9.6 billion), while interest payments amounted to 14.3 billion liras ($1.4 billion) over the same period.

Budget revenues increased by 34.3 percent in January-October compared to the same period last year and reached 1.1 trillion liras ($110 billion), while expenditures rose by 22.3 percent to 1.18 trillion liras.

Through this period, the central government budget balance saw a deficit of 78.5 billion Turkish liras ($7.85 billion.)

TURKEY Minister calls on public to help give jab drive momentum

Minister calls on public to help give jab drive momentum
MOST POPULAR

  1. Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges

    Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges

  2. Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

    Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

  3. World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

    World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

  4. Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

    Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

  5. Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

    Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report
Recommended
Turkish auto industry makes nearly 110,000 vehicles in October

Turkish auto industry makes nearly 110,000 vehicles in October
Turkish residential property sales rise in October

Turkish residential property sales rise in October
School break gives boost to domestic tourism

School break gives boost to domestic tourism
World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth
Doku fabric and design competition held in Zeugma Museum

'Doku' fabric and design competition held in Zeugma Museum
Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head
WORLD Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival

Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said on Nov. 14, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries.

ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October

Turkey's budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October

Turkey's central government budget balance saw a deficit of 17.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion) in October, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 15.

SPORTS Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

 A Turkish man living in Germany has been pedaling his bike in various parts of the world since 2020 to raise awareness of the scourges of racism and Islamophobia.