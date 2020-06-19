Turkey’s Bozkır congratulated on UN General Assembly helm

  • June 19 2020 08:58:00

Turkey’s Bozkır congratulated on UN General Assembly helm

ANKARA
Turkey’s Bozkır congratulated on UN General Assembly helm

The European Union on June 18 congratulated Volkan Bozkır on his election as the 75th president of the U.N. General Assembly.

The EU foreign policy chief issued a statement to greet the election of the Turkish diplomat and the five new non-permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

“With these elections comes responsibility. The European Union looks forward to working with all to address global challenges in these uncertain times and to support international peace and security,” Josep Borrell wrote.

Bozkır is the first Turkish national to head the General Assembly. He will take office in September and hold the post for one year.

He is currently a ruling AKP lawmaker from Istanbul and the head of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Bozkır on June 18 credited international “trust and belief” in Turkey for his election.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bozkır said: “My election to the presidency means the recognition of Turkey’s policies by all the countries of the world.”

Winning 178 votes in such a ballot was unprecedented for Turkey, Bozkır said.

“There was a great deal of support all over the world,” he added. “All of this is due to the trust in our country, the belief that we can do this job well,” Bozkır said.

Bozkır an expert on EU affairs

A graduate of the Faculty of Law at Ankara University, Ambassador Volkan Bozkır has served in several posts at the Foreign Ministry, having an expertise in relations with the European Union. He was the vice-consul of the Turkish Consulate-General in Stuttgart, first secretary of the embassy in Baghdad, undersecretary of the Permanent Representation to the OECD, consul-general in New York, and an ambassador in Bucharest. He served at Turkey’s EU Permanent Representative in Brussels.

He also acted as a foreign policy advisor to the prime minister, deputy secretary-general for EU Affairs Ministry, deputy undersecretary at the Foreign Ministry responsible for EU affairs and secretary-general for EU Affairs Ministry.

He has been a member of parliament as an Istanbul deputy from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) since 2011. He was appointed as EU affairs minister and chief negotiator during the 62nd government formed by then Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and served two terms.

Bozkır also has been serving as chair of the Commission of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Parliament since 2017.

He has been rewarded the Order of the Star of Romania and Order of the Merit of the Italian Republic at the “Knight” rank.

Pakistan congratulates Bozkır 

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Venezuela on June 18 congratulated Bozkır as well for his election.

"We warmly congratulate Ambassador Volkan Bozkır of Turkey on his election as the President of the 75th Session of United Nations General Assembly," said Aisha Farooqui, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry.

She also congratulated Ireland, Norway and Mexico on their election as non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term commencing from Jan. 1, 2021.

 

UN General Assembly,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

    Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

  2. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

  3. Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

    Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

  4. Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

    Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

  5. Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

    Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard
Recommended
NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya
Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official

Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official
Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship
Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning
Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu

Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Global virus death toll passes 450,000

Global virus death toll passes 450,000

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on June 18, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.
ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets hit $225.8 billion at the end of April, down 10.9% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 19. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe's German star Max Kruse declared he is "unilaterally" quitting the team, the Turkish football club said on June 18.