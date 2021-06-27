Turkey's Arıcan wins gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish athlete Ferhat Arıcan clinched a gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, the International Gymnastics Federation confirmed on June 26.

"Parallel Bars final at #DohaGym2021: With a spectacular showing (7.0 D-score for 15.566), Ferhat Arıcan dominated the competition to take gold by more than half a point over silver medalist Petro Pakhniuk. Caio Souza wins the bronze," the federation said on Twitter.

Ahmet Önder, another Turkish athlete, clinched eighth place with 13.833 points in Qatar's capital Doha.