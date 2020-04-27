Turkey's 72-hour rule to ease safe trade amid virus

  • April 27 2020 15:29:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Under a new measure to allow for safe trade with Turkey amid the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign truck drivers who comply with stringent health rules will be able to deliver their cargo and exit the country within 72 hours without being subject to a 14-day quarantine.

"The 72-hour rule will apply to foreign drivers found not to have any symptoms during health checks at the borders," Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement on April 27 outlining the new measure.

Turkish drivers with no symptoms who follow strict safety rules will also be allowed to exit the country again without being subject to a 14-day quarantine, except for those crossing Turkey’s borders with Iraq and Iran, she also announced.

"Vehicles entering our country will still be subjected to disinfection, and all necessary health and safety measures will be taken by the relevant governorships or district governorships for Turkish and foreign drivers," Pekcan added.

Foreign drivers with symptoms will not be allowed to enter the country, while Turkish drivers will be quarantined or treated, she said.

Also, vehicles carrying drugs, medical supplies and foodstuffs urgently needed will be given priority for entry.

Important measures were taken at the customs gates in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, and Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to ensure that the export shipments are not adversely affected, the supply chain is not damaged, and the transportation sector can work effectively.

"All necessary work is being carried out to ensure that the foreign trade is continued effectively and with high volume," said Pekcan.

Turkey last month closed its borders and launched non-contact foreign trade to stem the spread of COVID-19.

