Turkey working to keep Syrian oil slick from reaching Northern Cyprus: VP Oktay

  • August 31 2021 09:06:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey is taking all measures to prevent an oil slick from Syria from spreading to the Karpas coast of Northern Cyprus, the Turkish vice president said on Aug. 30. 

"We are taking the necessary measures by mobilizing every means available that we have without giving any chance to the spill to turn into an environmental disaster," Fuat Oktay told Anadolu Agency.

The relevant ministries "rapidly" discussed the situation during the day, said Oktay, adding Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry will take the necessary measures at sea and the Environment and Urbanization Ministry on the Karpas coast.

Stressing that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also following the developments closely, Oktay said: "We are in contact with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar and the TRNC authorities as well. The Turkish Embassy is [also] monitoring the matter closely."

Air and sea units of the Turkish Coast Guard Command plan to carry out flights to determine the current position of the slick in the sea, he added.

A delegation with the General Director of Environmental Management will also head to the TRNC on Tuesday, he said.

The aim is to control the slick in the open sea before it reaches the shore, he said.

"In this context, all relevant organizations are mobilized and are closely following the issue," he added.

"The progress of the oil leaking from Syria towards our island is closely being followed by the Prime Ministry, all relevant ministries and units in cooperation with the homeland Turkey," TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner said according to a statement by the Prime Ministry.

"No one should doubt that whatever is necessary will be done to prevent our country from being harmed by this spill," Saner added.

A crisis desk has been set up in the Prime Ministry to monitor the progression of the oil slick towards Cyprus.

A massive fuel oil leak occurred last week from a power plant in Baniyas, located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, according to naval tracking firm Tanker Trackers.

The use of leaded petrol has been eradicated from the globe, a milestone that will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths and save world economies over $2.4 trillion annually, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Aug. 30.

Turkey’s annual fishing season will open tomorrow after a 4.5-month ban as experts call for efforts to ensure the sustainability of sea products.

Turkey’s Nihat Türkmenoğlu and Bahattin Hekimoğlu won a silver and bronze medal in archery at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.