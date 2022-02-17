Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey will surely win its fight against inflation and high cost of living as the government is implementing its program for the construction of the “Great Turkey” step by step, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 17.

“We are not going to allow all these developments, particularly high costs of living, to stop us. We will save our citizens from all these difficulties. We are implementing our program for the construction of the Great Turkey step by step,” Erdoğan said at the ceremony for Public Employment of Citizens with Disabilities in Ankara.

“Turkey is entering the strongest period of its history in the economy,” Erdoğan said, reiterating that Turkey will also defeat all “economic plots” being carried out over inflation, currency rates and interest rates.

“Discussions over interest rates are largely out of the agenda. Similarly, foreign currency rates have also been stabilized. Next will be reducing the inflation to one-digit figures,” Erdoğan vowed.

“We will start seeing positive impacts of this picture starting in the summer months once tourism season starts and boosts employment. Nobody should have a doubt about it. Don’t listen those who are pumping pessimism,” Erdoğan said, repeating that keeping unity in the society is the most important element.

Erdoğan cited Turkey’s recent steps that separated this country from the rest of the world despite a harsh global health crisis and changing global balances. “But Turkey is reaping the fruits of its preparations especially through investment and employment. Sure, we have difficulties, but we will undoubtedly overcome them.”

The world order is in a process of a big change after the financial crisis and ongoing pandemic, Erdoğan said, vowing Turkey is rising as a star in the new economic order in the world.

2023 polls are crucial

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will continue to work with the same spirit until next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, Erdoğan said, stressing, “The 2023 polls are not a turning point for myself or the AK Party, but for our country. Turkey will make a crucial decision between a bright future for democracy and development and the negativities of the past.”

The way ahead for Turkey is to move to the highest league, Erdoğan said, urging that the same foreign powers who were busy to stop Turkey’s rise in the past two centuries are again in efforts to cut the country’s path.

“That’s why the next elections are elections of fate for them, too, he noted, “We are not going to stop before making Turkey one of the top 10 economies in the world. As was in the case in the past 20 years, we will fulfill our promises.”

Erdoğan slams opposition alliance

Erdoğan also criticized the leaders of the six opposition parties who held their first meeting over the weekend to finalize a joint work on how to replace the existing presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model if they come to power.

“Nothing will come out from this gathering,” Erdoğan said.