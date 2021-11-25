Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

  • November 25 2021 16:08:06

Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

ANKARA
Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

 

Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage or high inflation, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said, urging the opposition parties not to provoke the people for street protests on the pretext of economic conditions.

“We urge with the determination that Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotages and high inflation. Turkey will not be defeated by global currency gangs and will not bow before the interest rate lobbies. The People Alliance has the oath to stand against all of them,” MHP chairman Devlet Bahçeli said following a party meeting on Nov. 25.

Turkey is one of the countries that survived the dire economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow, Bahçeli stressed, blaming the foreign powers and their collaborators for the ongoing economic turbulence that depreciated the national currency in an unprecedented way.

Bahçeli strongly slammed main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu who announced that he would start public rallies to push the government for snap elections.

“The [opposition] alliance, which has nothing to say other than early polls, has been mobilized with the support of the foreign powers against Turkey,” Bahçeli said, accusing the CHP of moving together with the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) to this end.

He also urged the opposition not to provoke people to take to the streets for protesting the government, adding, “Democracy is not on the streets but in the elections. We will settle the accounts with all of them in the next elections that will take place in June 2023.”

Economy,

TURKEY Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations

Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

    Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

    Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

  5. Getir acquires British smaller competitor

    Getir acquires British smaller competitor
Recommended
CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls
İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

İYİ Party leader calls for early elections
Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province
CHP leader urges youth to vote

CHP leader urges youth to vote
MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy

MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy
We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader

We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

While the trade ties between the U.K. and Turkey continue at full speed, the landmark free trade agreement is planned to be renegotiated to include more sectors in the next two years.

SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.