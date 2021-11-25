Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

ANKARA

Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage or high inflation, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said, urging the opposition parties not to provoke the people for street protests on the pretext of economic conditions.

“We urge with the determination that Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotages and high inflation. Turkey will not be defeated by global currency gangs and will not bow before the interest rate lobbies. The People Alliance has the oath to stand against all of them,” MHP chairman Devlet Bahçeli said following a party meeting on Nov. 25.

Turkey is one of the countries that survived the dire economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow, Bahçeli stressed, blaming the foreign powers and their collaborators for the ongoing economic turbulence that depreciated the national currency in an unprecedented way.

Bahçeli strongly slammed main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu who announced that he would start public rallies to push the government for snap elections.

“The [opposition] alliance, which has nothing to say other than early polls, has been mobilized with the support of the foreign powers against Turkey,” Bahçeli said, accusing the CHP of moving together with the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) to this end.

He also urged the opposition not to provoke people to take to the streets for protesting the government, adding, “Democracy is not on the streets but in the elections. We will settle the accounts with all of them in the next elections that will take place in June 2023.”