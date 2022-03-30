Turkey will increase trade volume with Uzbekistan: Erdoğan

  • March 30 2022 09:06:00

ANKARA
We will increase our trade volume with Uzbekistan to the level of $10 billion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on March 29. 

Addressing a joint press conference with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Erdoğan said: “Our trade volume last year increased by nearly 72% to surpass $3.6 billion. I believe that we will obtain our $5 billion target in the shortest span of time – in a year as per our goal. Not making do with that, we will further raise the bar to the level of $10 billion with the joint steps we will take subsequently.”

Erdoğan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan held a joint press conference following their tête-à-tête and the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Expressing his joy to be visiting Uzbekistan, the fatherland, after a four-year hiatus, President Erdoğan thanked his Uzbekistani counterpart for his sincere hospitality.

Marking once again the Nowruz celebrated last week, President Erdoğan wished for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan to bring abundance, peace and serenity to Türkiye and Uzbekistan as well as to the Turkic world and the Islamic world.

Recalling that Turkey was the first-ever country to recognize Uzbekistan’s independence and open embassy in Tashkent, President Erdoğan drew attention to the strong ties of common history, culture, language and faith as the basis of the relations between the two countries.

“We have promoted the relations between our countries to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level as a result of our talks,” the President said. “Our trade volume last year increased by nearly 72% to surpass $3.6 billion. I believe that we will obtain our $5 billion target in the shortest span of time – in a year as per our goal. Not making do with that, we will further raise the bar to the level of $10 billion with the steps we will take subsequently.”  

