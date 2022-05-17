Turkey welcomes elections in Lebanon

ANKARA

Turkey has welcomed the peaceful completion of Lebanon’s general elections held on May 15.

“We wish that the election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon and hope that a new government will be formed as soon as possible so that the challenges Lebanon has been facing can be effectively addressed,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on May 15.

As a strong defender and supporter of sovereignty, unity, stability and security of Lebanon, Turkey will continue to support the people and the state of Lebanon, it added.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered some losses in this weekend’s parliamentary elections, with their opponents gaining more seats and some of their traditional partners not making it into the legislature, early results showed on May 16.

Despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to the sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains by removing longtime politicians from parliament.

The elections were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement.