Turkey, Uzbekistan to ‘work together on Afghanistan’

ANKARA

Turkey and Uzbekistan will “work together on Afghanistan,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 26.

In a Twitter post following his meeting with Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Istanbul, Çavuşoğlu said: “We will further increase our trade with the Preferential Trade Agreement."

"We will mutually recognize the vaccination certificates," he added.

The meeting came ahead of Monday's extraordinary meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council to discuss the latest situation in Afghanistan.