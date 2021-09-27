Turkey, Uzbekistan to ‘work together on Afghanistan’

  • September 27 2021 08:54:38

Turkey, Uzbekistan to ‘work together on Afghanistan’

ANKARA
Turkey, Uzbekistan to ‘work together on Afghanistan’

Turkey and Uzbekistan will “work together on Afghanistan,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 26. 

In a Twitter post following his meeting with Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Istanbul, Çavuşoğlu said: “We will further increase our trade with the Preferential Trade Agreement."

"We will mutually recognize the vaccination certificates," he added.

The meeting came ahead of Monday's extraordinary meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council to discuss the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Diplomacy,

WORLD Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

Australian PM says may not join global climate summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

    Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  2. Nobody can interfere in Turkey’s defense system acquisitions: Erdoğan

    Nobody can interfere in Turkey’s defense system acquisitions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey among nations with most jabbed doses, says health minister

    Turkey among nations with most jabbed doses, says health minister

  4. İYİ Party’s Akşener says she will run for prime minister not president

    İYİ Party’s Akşener says she will run for prime minister not president

  5. Germany’s Social Democrats win election but uncertainty beckons

    Germany’s Social Democrats win election but uncertainty beckons
Recommended
Nobody can interfere in Turkey’s defense system acquisitions: Erdoğan

Nobody can interfere in Turkey’s defense system acquisitions: Erdoğan
Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia

Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia
Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis
Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef
As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

WORLD Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, said in an interview published on Sept. 27 that he may not join this year’s landmark U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

ECONOMY Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

Turkey’s real estate investment trust Emlak Konut GYO is poised to put about 35,000 houses on the market starting from the final quarter of this year, its CEO has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Atakaş Hatayspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig week 7 game on Sept. 26. 