Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

AHLAT

Turkey has urged the Taliban to form an inclusive government that reflects all segments of the Afghan society and give priority to restoring public order, reiterating its willingness to engage in dialogue with the group for the stability of Afghanistan.

“The first priority in Afghanistan must be the normalization of life and the filling of the vacuum of authority to ensure the peoples’ safety. An inclusive and embracive administration that reflects all segments of society should be formed in Afghanistan,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an address to the representatives of the foreign diplomatic missions who were invited to the 950th anniversary of the Malazgirt Victory late Aug. 25. The events took place in Ahlat province of Bitlis, a southeastern Anatolian city.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey looks cautiously optimistic to the messages given by the Taliban leaders, stressing, “Obviously, the upcoming period will be shaped by the practices, actions and steps of the Taliban rather than their words.”

Already suffering from a two-decade-long war, the coronavirus pandemic, drought and economic problems, this ambiguity further increases the burden of the war-torn Afghan people, the president said.

“Today, millions of Afghans require even staple food. No matter who is in charge of the administration, it is a must for the international community to help Afghanistan and display solidarity with the country during its difficult times. As Turkey, we will continue to do what our brotherhood requires,” he stated.

Erdoğan said that Turkey was displaying a humanitarian stance in Afghanistan which was at a critical juncture, and informed about the extraordinary efforts of the Turkish soldiers and diplomats for the restoration of the necessary order at the airport and the continuation of the evacuation operations.

“We successfully maintain under harsh conditions the evacuation of our citizens stranded in Afghanistan. Also, we provide support to international organizations and diplomatic missions of other countries to evacuate their citizens,” he said.

Afghanistan’s stability is very important for stemming a potential migrant pressure towards Turkey’s borders, Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey would continue to be in close dialogue with all the parties to this end.