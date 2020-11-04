Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda

  • November 04 2020 09:25:48

Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda

JOHANNESBURG
Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda

Turkey has partnered with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support gender balance in Rwanda‘s private sector, a Turkish diplomat said on Nov. 3. 

Ankara’s Ambassador to Rwanda Burcu Cevik spoke to Anadolu Agency in a virtual interview and said Turkey is providing a $100,000 grant to help contribute to the “Gender Equality Seal” project.

The project is intended to encourage private companies in Rwanda to create a more gender-friendly working environment.

Cevik said Turkey is supporting efforts of relevant Rwandan authorities to ensure a more gender-balanced and inclusive working environment in the private sector, promoting women's entrepreneurship as well as strengthening their participation in the labor force.

Rwanda is among five countries selected for support with the project, she said.

She said the partnership is being implemented by the UNDP Rwanda Office in close cooperation with the Private Sector Federation and Gender Monitoring Office. It is also supported by the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion of Rwanda.

The diplomat said companies willing to take part in the project agreed to make an internal organizational assessment on gender equality and to develop an organization-wide plan for gender equality with assistance and guidance from the Gender Monitoring Office. Those that prove to be performing well are awarded a “Gender Seal Certificate.”

Despite women being well represented in Rwanda’s economy, there is a need to ensure increased women's participation in the private sector, where they still lag behind.

Women make up 52% of the population of Rwanda, a country ranked among the top nations regarding gender balance, particularly in politics and the public sector.

Currently, female representation stands at 61% in parliament, 55% in the Cabinet and 44% in the judiciary.

Women also hold key senior management positions in many ministries and institutions in the East African nation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

    Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

  2. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel

  3. Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

    Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

  4. Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win

    Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win

  5. Rescue efforts end for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114

    Rescue efforts end for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114
Recommended
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting
France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group Grey Wolves

France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna
Turkey to resume activities in east Med: Ministry

Turkey to resume activities in east Med: Ministry
Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14

Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14
WORLD ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

Austrian investigators were on Nov. 3 piecing together the Nov. 2 evening rampage through central Vienna by a lone gunman and later claimed by the ISIL, as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a European response to "political Islam".    
ECONOMY Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Most of the hotels in Antalya, the Turkish tourism sector’s heartland with a bed capacity of nearly 600,000, have closed their doors until the next holiday season, which is expected to start in April 2021.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.