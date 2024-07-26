Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for caring about her

LOS ANGELES
Jennifer Lopez thanked fans for caring about her as she turned 55 on July 24 — after husband Ben Affleck skipped out on her birthday party amid divorce rumors.

Shw told her 251 million Instagram followers that she was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love she has received from around the globe.

Later in her post, Lopez admitted to being “fragile” and declared her fans as her “biggest gift.”

She included two makeup-free portraits of herself checking out her incredible cake while dressed in green silk pajamas.

“I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” Lopez began.

She was particularly “moved” by a happy birthday billboard that went up in Times Square on July 24 in her honor — a gesture orchestrated by her devout fanbase.

'I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed.

'I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much,' she continued.

Lopez then reflected on her over 30 year career in showbiz and how fans have watched her blossom into an A-list star.

To honor her milestone birthday, Lopez threw a royal-themed early birthday bash in the Hamptons, New York over the weekend.

For the soiree, Lopez channeled Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, and held court in her very own throne.

