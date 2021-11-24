Turkey-UAE economic ties growing stronger: Emirati minister

  • November 24 2021 09:06:11

Turkey-UAE economic ties growing stronger: Emirati minister

ANKARA
Turkey-UAE economic ties growing stronger: Emirati minister

Economic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey are growing stronger and offer great opportunities to establish new partnerships in different fields, especially trade and investment, the Emirati economy minister said on Nov. 23. 

Abdulla bin Touq al-Mari held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş following a meeting of the Turkey-UAE Joint Economic Commission meeting in Dubai, the UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

Turkey and the UAE are connected by strong partnerships in almost all fields of economy, trade, and investment, Mari said, adding: "Today, we are starting a new era in sustainable economic partnership between the two countries."

The two countries' trade volume increased by 21% last year compared to 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, noted WAM.

An agreement was reached in the joint commission on a working plan aimed at diversifying non-oil trade and increasing trade volume.

The meeting was attended by Muş, as well as UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi, who drew attention to the strategic position of the two nations, stating that Turkey is an important market for Emirati products to reach Europe and some Asian countries, while the UAE links Turkish goods with the Middle East, as well as Asian and African countries.

In light of the current economic developments and projects in the UAE, Al-Zeyoudi invited Turkish companies to take advantage of those opportunities.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov
MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

    Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

  2. Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

  3. Elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023: Erdoğan

    Elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023: Erdoğan

  4. No lockdown planned in Turkey, minister says

    No lockdown planned in Turkey, minister says

  5. UAE crown prince to visit Turkey

    UAE crown prince to visit Turkey
Recommended
Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov
Central Bank decries unrealistic price formations, detached from fundamentals

Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals
Fish stock in Black Sea decreasing, warns expert

Fish stock in Black Sea decreasing, warns expert
European bank provides green loans to Turkeys Garanti BBVA Leasing

European bank provides green loans to Turkey's Garanti BBVA Leasing
US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework
Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October
WORLD Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple on Nov. 23 sued the Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from targeting the over one billion iPhones in circulation.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Confidence in Turkey’s retail trade and construction sectors improved in November, while services declined compared to last month, according to official data released on Nov. 24.

SPORTS Struggling Beşiktaş eyes consolation in Europe

Struggling Beşiktaş eyes consolation in Europe

Beşiktaş eyes its first Champions League win of the season when it hosts Ajax on Nov. 24 in Istanbul, hoping to end its recent slump.