Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

  • September 06 2020 14:45:17

Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

The armed forces of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sept. 6 started joint military exercises in Northern Cyprus.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced on Twitter that the five-day exercise, Mediterranean Storm, is a
demonstration of their will to stand against those trying to confine Turkey to the Gulf of Antalya while ignoring the Turkish Cypriots. "The security priorities of our country and the TRNC are indispensable, along with diplomatic solutions in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.

Oktay wished success to the nations’ soldiers, the guarantors of peace in the Mediterranean Sea. Tensions have been running high for weeks in the region, as Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean- has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Turkey and the TRNC in the region.

It has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, trying to hem in Turkish maritime territory to only the Gulf of Antalya.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the only solution to the dispute lies through dialogue and negotiation to reach a win-win deal for sharing, and has urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north and Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at its annexation by Greece, and Turkey's subsequent military intervention to end years of persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.

Turkish Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem

    Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem

  2. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  3. Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan

  4. Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

    Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

  5. Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry

    Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry
Recommended
Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire

Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire
Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry

Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry
Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem

Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem
Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PMs remarks on Erdoğan

Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan
Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill
WORLD UK police launch murder probe after mass stabbing

UK police launch murder probe after mass stabbing

One man was killed and two people were critically injured during a "random" stabbing attack lasting several hours in Britain’s second city of Birmingham, police said on Sept. 6. 

ECONOMY Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Some 52.29 million air passengers - including transit passengers - traveled through airports in Turkey in January-August, according to the country’s airport authority.
SPORTS Fresh controversy hits US Open

Fresh controversy hits US Open

Serena Williams battled into the U.S. Open last 16 on Sept. 5 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over coronavirus restrictions.