Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan

  • September 26 2021 10:02:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will showcase its top-notch technology event Teknofest in other countries, the Turkish president said on Sept. 25.

Addressing Turkey's largest technology and aviation event Teknofest 2021 at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he sees the successful scientists, engineers, technicians, researchers, and astronauts at the festival who will shape Turkey's future.

“I hope the young inventors of Teknofest will be the architects of 2053 and 2071 Turkey,” he said.

Expressing his pleasure over being at the world's number one aviation, space, and technology festival again, Erdoğan said the rich potential of the country was also being exhibited here with the efforts of the youth.

“As our unmanned aerial vehicles make headlines in the world press, Teknofest should be number one on the agenda of the world media. Hopefully, from next year, we will make Teknofest an international brand, and we will organize it in friendly and allied countries starting from Azerbaijan,” Erdoğan said.

Attending the ceremony, Turkey's Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Aziz Sancar, and the president presented awards to the teams that won the contests with their projects.

The six-day Teknofest event at Istanbul began on Sept. 21 and will end on Sept. 26. It is an annual exhibition on the commercialization of patents, inventions, and new products.

Last year, the event was organized virtually in the southeastern Gaziantep province due to the coronavirus restrictions.

 

