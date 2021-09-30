Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

ANKARA

The Turkish Parliament will return from its summer recess on Oct. 1 with the opening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop.

Erdoğan’s address to the lawmakers is expected to cover the recent developments in the economy, social and political matters as well as foreign and security policies. He will also update parliament about his government’s works to draft a new brand civilian constitution.

In a recent statement, Erdoğan stressed that they are about to conclude drafting the new charter and will publicize it for a broader discussion in the first months of 2022. He had called on other political parties to do the same.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had said it was aiming to pass a law to regulate the social media in a bid to avoid disinformation and manipulation through the online platforms with the start of the legislative year. It’s also negotiating with its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), over how to amend the Election Law and Law on Political Parties.

Erdoğan had said they agreed with the MHP to lower the election threshold from the current 10 percent to 7 but there is no compromise about changing the electoral districts.

Parliament will start discussing 2022 budget in the coming months and will approve it before the end of this year.

Education Minister Mahmut Özer, who has replaced Ziya Selçuk, will take his oath in parliament on Oct. 1.