Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

  • September 30 2021 11:26:00

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

ANKARA
Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

The Turkish Parliament will return from its summer recess on Oct. 1 with the opening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop.

Erdoğan’s address to the lawmakers is expected to cover the recent developments in the economy, social and political matters as well as foreign and security policies. He will also update parliament about his government’s works to draft a new brand civilian constitution.

In a recent statement, Erdoğan stressed that they are about to conclude drafting the new charter and will publicize it for a broader discussion in the first months of 2022. He had called on other political parties to do the same.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had said it was aiming to pass a law to regulate the social media in a bid to avoid disinformation and manipulation through the online platforms with the start of the legislative year. It’s also negotiating with its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), over how to amend the Election Law and Law on Political Parties.

Erdoğan had said they agreed with the MHP to lower the election threshold from the current 10 percent to 7 but there is no compromise about changing the electoral districts.

Parliament will start discussing 2022 budget in the coming months and will approve it before the end of this year.

Education Minister Mahmut Özer, who has replaced Ziya Selçuk, will take his oath in parliament on Oct. 1.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers

    New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers

  2. President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense

    President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense

  3. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  4. Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

  5. Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

    Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations
Recommended
MHP leader holds Biden responsible for ‘tension’ in US-Turkey ties

MHP leader holds Biden responsible for ‘tension’ in US-Turkey ties
HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

HDP says it will not take part in any alliance
CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

CHP vows to resolve Syrian question
Parliament to return from recess this week

Parliament to return from recess this week
İYİ Party’s Akşener says she will run for prime minister not president

İYİ Party’s Akşener says she will run for prime minister not president
Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

WORLD Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkeys energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

Turkey's energy import bill increased by 104% to $4.36 billion in August this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the TÜİK on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.