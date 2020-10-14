Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

ANKARA

Turkey will give Greece and Greek Cyprus the answers they deserve on the ongoing dispute in regards to the hydrocarbon activities in the eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed, signaling the return of the Yavuz drilling ship back off the Cyprus Island.

“We will continue to give Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration - who fail to keep their promises at the EU and NATO platforms - the answer they deserve on the ground,” President Erdoğan said in an address to his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers on Oct. 14.

Turkey has already redeployed the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel to the eastern Mediterranean in a reaction to EU’s failure in meeting its promises and to Greece’s continued maximalist demands through its Meis Island.

Erdoğan informed that the research ship Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa has been continuing its works in the eastern Mediterranean, and Yavuz would also return to the same area accompanied by Turkish navy forces. Recalling that Turkey has been under pressure from many countries over its activities in the region, he said Turkey has continued to protect its rights thanks to its solid stance.

“We have shown them that no plan disregarding Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots has a chance to be recognized,” he suggested.

Varosha belongs to Turkish Cypriots

Erdoğan did also elaborate on the Turkish Cyprus government’s decision to open the beaches of the abandoned Varosha to the public use.

“The opening of Varosha is a historical milestone for Cyprus,” he said, defying reactions from Greek Cyprus, Greece and the Western countries/

“Varosha belongs to Turkish Cypriots. This should be well noted. Our kinship, these lands are yours,” he stated.

The partial opening of Varosha did take place last week before the presidential elections. As a result of the first tour, President Mustafa Akıncı and Prime Minister Ersan Tatar will run for the second round on Oct. 18. “I am sure the Turkish Cypriots will give the best decision [in the polls],” Erdoğan said.

Minks chairs should return Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan

Erdoğan did also mention about the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh following Armenian attacks against the Azerbaijani lands.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is pursuing a struggle to liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation and Turkey will always support its regional ally to this end, Erdoğan slammed the Minsk Group co-chairs, France, Russia and the U.S. for delaying the settlement for 30 years.

“Why don’t you give back the occupied lands [to Azerbaijan]? [Armenia] should go to its lands and do whatever it wants there. There is an occupation here. If human rights and democracy exist in the world, what have you done for resolving this problem for the past 30 years?” he asked. Why did the negotiations last 30 years?

What is happening today between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a result of this 30-year-long delay, the Turkish President stated, answering claims that Turkey has dispatched mercenaries from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. “They have their own work in their country, they won’t go there,” he said, denying all the claims.