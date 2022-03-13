Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

  • March 13 2022 14:50:00

Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

ANTALYA
Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

Turkish citizens who took shelter in a mosque in Ukraine’s besieged city Mariupol will be evacuated, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters on March 13.

Turkey has asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for assistance evacuating the Turkish citizens in Mariupol, Çavuşoğlu noted.

“Yesterday, we called (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov) and asked him for his help evacuating our citizens,” he said.

A group of Turkish citizens and their relatives who have taken shelter in a mosque in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol want to be evacuated as clashes near.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet over the phone about the situation, İsmail Hacıoğlu, the head of the Suleiman Mosque Association in Mariupol, said there are 86 people in the city, which is besieged by Russia and witnessing constant shelling, waiting to be evacuated by Turkey.

“Around 30 of these people are in the mosque, while others are waiting at home,” Hacıoğlu said. “They are not all Turkish citizens; the group includes 34 children and wives and mothers-in-law of Turkish citizens.”

Hacıoğlu refuted earlier reports that the mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent was hit during the shelling of the city.

“An explosion occurred around 700 meters away from the mosque, but it was not directly hit,” he said, adding that clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces continue around 2 kilometers away from the facility.

Hacıoğlu said his association had already tried four times to evacuate Turks by forming a convoy, “but Russians did not let us through” roadblocks.

“We will try for the fifth time,” he said.

Mariupol is facing what Ukraine says is a “humanitarian catastrophe,” with more than 1,500 civilians killed over 12 days.

A humanitarian convoy loaded with 90 tons of food and medicine left the town of Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol on March 12, according to local officials, with hopes that it will be able to evacuate civilians on the way back.

Orthodox clergy volunteered to accompany the convoy, they said, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of targeting previous similar efforts.

Mevlut Cavusoglu,

ECONOMY War idles some European mills as energy costs soar

War idles some European mills as energy costs soar
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  2. Greek, Turkish leaders to seek common ground over Ukraine war

    Greek, Turkish leaders to seek common ground over Ukraine war

  3. Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

    Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

  4. Ukraine readies for ’relentless defence’ of Kyiv

    Ukraine readies for ’relentless defence’ of Kyiv

  5. Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

    Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'
Recommended
Interest in Turkey’s defense industry increasing, official says

Interest in Turkey’s defense industry increasing, official says
‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’

‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’
Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says
Court blocks tender for red deer hunt

Court blocks tender for red deer hunt
Textile industry preparing for ‘post-mask era’

Textile industry preparing for ‘post-mask era’
Meeting between Turkish, Armenian ministers ‘constructive’

Meeting between Turkish, Armenian ministers ‘constructive’
WORLD Russia strikes military base outside Ukraine’s Lviv

Russia strikes military base outside Ukraine’s Lviv

Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said Sunday.

ECONOMY War idles some European mills as energy costs soar

War idles some European mills as energy costs soar

Italian paper mills that make everything from pizza boxes to furniture packaging ground to a halt as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent natural gas prices skyrocketing.

SPORTS Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.