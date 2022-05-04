Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

  • May 04 2022 07:00:00

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Neşe Karanfil- ANKARA
Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey aims to increase its solar power panel production capacity to 9,110 megawatts by 2023 and become one of the top three producers in the world in this field, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

Increasing the share of renewables in total installed electricity production capacity is crucial for ensuring energy security and investments made in this field are yielding results, Dönmez said.

“However, only boosting renewables’ share is not enough, the technology related to renewables must also be developed. Turkey has succeeded in this. We have become one of the leading countries in the world in wind power and solar power.”

With new investments Turkey aims to become one of the three top producers of solar panel producers, Dönmez said.

The world’s solar panel production capacity presently is 185,000 megawatts, with China topping the list at 124,000 megawatts, followed by Vietnam at 14,000 megawatts. South Korea ranks third at 9,200 megawatts, while Turkey follows this country with its production capacity of 7,960 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the country has been boosting its use of solar power over the past decade. According to data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, Turkey’s installed solar power capacity rose from 40 megawatts in 2014 to more than 8,000 megawatts in 2022.

Turkey has increased its installed electricity production capacity from 31,846 megawatts in 2002 to more than 100,000 megawatts as of end-March 2022. In line with the increase in installed capacity, the renewable sources raised their share in total power generation rose over the years. The share of renewables rose from 38 percent in 2002 to 54 percent.

The wind power installed capacity in Turkey reached 10,864 megawatts. Turkey is producing a wage range of components of the equipment, including turbines, that are used for wind power generation locally.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  2. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  3. Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

    Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

  4. Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

    Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

  5. Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

    Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert
Recommended
Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021

Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021
Australia hikes interest rates for first time since 2010

Australia hikes interest rates for first time since 2010

EU readies for end of Russia gas, warns won’t pay in rubles

EU readies for end of Russia gas, warns won’t pay in rubles
BP plunges into $20.4-bn loss on Russia exit

BP plunges into $20.4-bn loss on Russia exit  

Local carmakers may suspend production in May, June

Local carmakers may suspend production in May, June
Retail prices in Istanbul rises 11 percent

Retail prices in Istanbul rises 11 percent
WORLD Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.

ECONOMY Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey aims to increase its solar power panel production capacity to 9,110 megawatts by 2023 and become one of the top three producers in the world in this field, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.