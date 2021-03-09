Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

ISTANBUL

Although there are countries such as India and China behind the trained manpower in many areas such as software, coding and the use of low-code platforms, Turkish companies, with strong investment and technological breakthrough, try to make Turkey "software giant," investor Erdem Erkul has stated on March 9.

Low-Code Move from Turkish Software Companies Recently, Cerebrum Tech, founded by Erkul, signed a cooperation with Silicon Valley-based Smartface. With this cooperation, it is aimed to make Turkey one of the leading countries in the sector of low-code platforms, said Erkul.

Cerebrum Tech Founder and Chairman of the Board, Erkul, puts forward that the competencies of the future are shaped around the digital economy ecosystem.

“While the transformation of digitalization puts some professions behind, it also brings some new professions with it or sometimes the shining of a niche point within a certain profession happens due to a tiny technological advancement. In this sense, it is very important to have skills such as having digital literacy and increasing digital skills in the coming years. I think many young people in our country can have a life in the technology sector with low-code skills. In the process that we undertook the mission of a technology company that inspires the youth of this country, we are very excited to take steps to collaborate with Silicon Valley-based Smartface. I wish the process contributes to our country and the world of technology,” he added.

Osman Çelik, the founding partner of Smartface company, also pointed out the importance of investments in the area and said: “One of our most important products, the 'Low-Code Integrated Development Platform', with its drag-and-drop and simple coding basis, enables you to develop applications in a very short time and two times faster than mobile and conventional methods. In addition, being a cloud-based platform makes it very easy to work remotely, allowing more than one person to work simultaneously on the same project, and another important feature is that it removes the need for MacBook in application development for IOS. It may be possible for them to sign projects around the world thanks to the opportunity to easily develop mobile applications, to open a new door especially for young people who want to improve themselves in this field, and to develop applications faster than their competitors. We can export mobile applications to the world, just as India exported software developers to the whole world in software development years ago.”

The Importance of Low-Code Platforms

Information and software technologies have an important place in the new technology-oriented economic system.

Software and coding skills, which are considered as one of the important items of value-added technology exports, are among the most important competencies of the 21st century. While countries are investing in their own technological developments, they are also increasing their investments in trained manpower in these areas.

In this sense, countries such as China, India, the U.S., and Japan are among the biggest exporting countries of the software industry. With its high population, India has a significant market share in low-code platforms. Low-code platforms can be defined as a functional approach to the traditional coding process.

These platforms, thanks to visual models, enable the development of flexible applications in corporate architecture by writing very little code. Thanks to low-code platforms, companies gain an advantage in areas such as flexibility, fast application development, high efficiency, reduced costs, rapid digital transformation.

Research shows that 60 percent of people prefer to use mobile applications, which is increasing day by day with more mobile devices entering our lives. It has become inevitable for companies to offer their services via mobile applications, especially for their own employees, business partners and customers. With the digital transformation requirements brought about by the pandemic process, platforms that enable companies to develop fast mobile applications and integrate data with all their systems are the best solutions in this mobile transformation.