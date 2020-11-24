Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The envoys of the European Union, Italy and Germany in the Turkish capital Ankara were summoned to the country’s Foreign Ministry on Nov. 23 in the wake of a controversial search of a Turkish-flagged ship by an EU naval mission a day earlier.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal summoned the ambassadors of the EU and Italy as well as the German charge d'affaires, as the ambassador is away, said a ministry statement.

Turkey gave them a diplomatic note on Sunday’s search of the MV Roseline A cargo ship under Operation Irini, a European mission launched earlier this year to enforce the U.N. arms embargo on the war-torn North African country of Libya.

The note said “the incident is against international law and that our rights to compensation are reserved," said the ministry.

Earlier Monday the ministry decried Sunday’s illegal search by a German frigate.

Turkey said that while the ship was not violating the embargo, the embargo is being enforced in a biased manner favoring warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The ministry earlier said the Turkish vessel was only carrying paint, paint materials, and humanitarian aid to Libya’s port of Misrata.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed in the face of attacks by Haftar.

Turkey supports the country's legitimate government, based in the capital Tripoli.