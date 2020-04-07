Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

Turkey has subjected lemons to export control amid a rising domestic demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official notification said on April 7. 

The restriction beginning Tuesday will continue until the end of this August.

Lemon is mainly being used for the production of cologne, which serves as an alcohol-based disinfectant.

Lemons, which are a rich source of Vitamin C, are also being consumed by citizens to boost their immunity.

The prices of lemon saw a sharp spike since the start of the outbreak.

Turkey has also limited exports of medical equipment, such as ventilators and protective clothes.

The country has so far reported 30,217 COVID-19 cases and the death toll stands at 649.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

