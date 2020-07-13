Turkey stands with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia: Minister

Turkish foreign minister on July 13 strongly condemned a deadly attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani troops.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a televised interview called on Armenia to "pull its head together" and noted that Turkey stands with Azerbaijan "with all it has".

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came shortly after three Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and four others injured in a border clash with Armenian troops on July 12.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement early on July 13 strongly condemning a deadly attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani troops.

The ministry said the fact that Armenia’s action, which is a new manifestation of its understanding of aggressive nationalism, was repelled by Azerbaijan is a concrete indication that aggression will not be left unanswered.

Ankara also pointed out that such moves -- which Armenia makes to distract the international community’s attention from its years-long illegal occupation of the Azerbaijani region of Upper Karabakh and its surrounding areas and to add new dimensions to the conflict -- are doomed to remain inconclusive.

Regarding Turkey's recent decision to reconvert Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque after serving decades as a museum, the minister said the country strongly rejects comments that try to intervene with country's the sovereignty rights on the decision.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned the Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after 85 years.

The court ruled that the architectural gem was owned by a foundation established by Sultan Mehmet II, the conqueror of Istanbul, and presented to the community as a mosque -- a status that cannot be legally changed.

Furthermore, Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey's aspirations of cease-fire in Libya and said: "We believe that a political solution is the only solution, but the necessary conditions must be met."

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces.

The U.N. recognizes the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

 

 

