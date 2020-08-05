Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s president and top Turkish officials expressed sorrow on Aug. 4 after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, leveling a three-story building and leaving many dead and wounded.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to his counterpart Michel Aoun and the Lebanese people, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan said Turkey stands by Lebanon and is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance, mainly healthcare, to the Lebanese people.

He also published a message in Arabic on Twitter.

"I offer my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the explosion at Beirut Port and I wish them patience and stamina from Allah.

"I wish immediate healing to the injured. We will always stand by Lebanon and our Lebanese brothers," he added.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay also conveyed his condolences to the Lebanese people, adding Ankara was ready to help.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a tweet wished Allah's mercy upon the victims of the blast.

"Condolences to the brotherly and friendly people of #Lebanon. Hoping there won’t be any more losses. Ready to assist our Lebanese brothers & sisters in every way," Çavuşoğlu said.

Also, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling AKP, said that they are standing with the people of Beirut in this difficult hour.

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said they will stand beside the brotherly country of Lebanon and that Turkey shared its pain.

"Although the reason for the explosion in Beirut is not finalized, there are many dead and wounded," said Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop.

Şentop also wished a speedy recovery for the two Turkish citizens who were injured in the explosion and added that Turkey, just like it did with other countries, will come to Lebanon's aid.

The Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Kudret Özersay, also wished mercy to those who lost their lives in the explosion and hoped for urgent recoveries and that the number of casualties would not increase.

A fire caused a massive blast at a warehouse storing explosives at the Port of Beirut.

2 Turkish nationals injured in Beirut blast

Meanwhile, two Turkish nationals suffered minor injuries in a blast that rocked Beirut, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on late Aug. 4.

The ministry said their health conditions are being closely monitored and extended condolences to the people of Lebanon.

"It was learned with deep sorrow that many Lebanese brothers died or were injured in the explosions at Beirut Harbor today," it said.