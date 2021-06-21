Turkey, Spain to discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

  • June 21 2021 09:27:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Alamy Photo

Turkey and Spain will discuss on June 21 bilateral relations and matters related to the EU in a videoconference, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The consultations will be co-chaired by Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and Spain’s State Secretary for the EU Juan Gonzalez Barba, the ministry said in a statement on June 20.

“During the consultations, the preparations for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit and all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, and exchange of views will be made within the scope of Turkey-EU relations,” it added.

