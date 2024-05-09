Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates amid efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

According to a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on May 8, Fidan will pay an official visit to the UAE on May 9 and 10. The Turkish top diplomat is expected to hold talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior UAE officials.

The visit comes as the Islamic world is exerting efforts to stop the Israeli attacks against the Palestinians in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza. Türkiye has been urging that a military operation into Gaza where around one million civilians are stranded will result in a new humanitarian tragedy in the eight-month-long conflict that has already killed more than 34,000 people, mostly children and women in the enclave.

In a written statement on late May 7, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said, “An offensive on Rafah will affect not only the region but the whole world. Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing. The status quo in Rafah and at the border crossing must be restored without further delay.”

In Abu Dhabi, Fidan and his counterparts are expected to discuss ways to end the bloodshed in Gaza and push Israel for a ceasefire. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has earlier reiterated that Ankara will increase its pressure on Tel Aviv to this end citing that it has completely stopped trade with Israel.

On the other hand, the Turkish and UAE officials will also discuss bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy, trade and investments.

Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
CHP, govt agree to exchange views on foreign policy

CHP, gov't agree to exchange views on foreign policy
Another plane makes emergency belly landing

Another plane makes emergency belly landing
Erdoğan calls for closer cooperation with EU

Erdoğan calls for closer cooperation with EU
Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months

Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months
Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿