Istanbul mayor criticizes European response to Gaza war

Istanbul mayor criticizes European response to Gaza war

PARIS
Istanbul mayor criticizes European response to Gaza war

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has called on European countries to take a stronger stance against the ongoing war in Gaza, questioning their commitment to democratic values.

"While Europe has positioned itself as the custodian of democratic ideals, can it sincerely claim to have consistently upheld these values?" İmamoğlu said during a special session of the Party of European Socialists held in Paris on May 3.

The mayor criticized European countries for what he termed as "outsourcing the migration issue to other countries," arguing that such actions contradicted democratic ideals.

"Another notable example is Europe's response to Gaza," he added. "Should we not speak louder and condemn the massacre of tens of thousands of innocent, including women and children?"

İmamoğlu, who was in Paris to attend the European Mayors Summit, was joined by fellow mayors, including Anne Hidalgo of Paris, Haris Doukas of Athens and Vitali Klitschko of Kiev.

During his address, İmamoğlu highlighted the recent electoral gains of his Republican People's Party (CHP) in Türkiye. He noted that the main opposition party's mayors now govern municipalities representing over 65 percent of the country's population and nearly 80 percent of its economy.

"The CHP has become the new center of gravity of Turkish politics," he stated.

Reflecting on his own victory in Istanbul, İmamoğlu underscored the emergence of a new social movement dubbed the "Istanbul alliance."

In the elections, the CHP secured over 37 percent of the votes, marking the first time since 1977 that the party received the highest number of votes.

Turkey, Diplomacy, Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

    Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

  2. Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

    Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

  3. Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

    Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

  4. Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

    Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

  5. US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students

    US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students
Recommended
Nobody has right to settle disputes over Palestinian blood: FM Fidan

Nobody has right to settle disputes over Palestinian blood: FM Fidan
Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel

Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel
Türkiye halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza

Türkiye halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza
Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations
Türkiye reiterates its unwavering support for Palestines UN membership

Türkiye reiterates its 'unwavering support' for Palestine's UN membership
Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
WORLD Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

A local official and state media in Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a southern village on Sunday killed several people from the same family, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire in retaliation.
ECONOMY Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Türkiye’s recent decision to halt all its trade relations with Israel is poised to impact Israeli consumers with sudden price hikes in a short period of time, as Tel Aviv, taken by “complete surprise,” failed to devise alternative import measures, an Israeli media report has said.  
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿