ANKARA
FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has welcomed his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, on the first day of her two-day visit to the country.

The visit, spanning May 15 and 16, is aimed at discussing various regional developments, with a particular focus on bilateral relations and the ongoing situation in Gaza, said a statement released by the Turkish ministry.

In March, Joly told the Toronto Star newspaper that Canada would halt arms shipments to Israel. The decision has drawn criticism from Israel, particularly amid mounting international pressure regarding its military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Canada, a longstanding ally of the United States, has historically provided substantial military aid to Israel. However, recent developments have seen Canada reducing its weapons shipments to Israel to primarily non-lethal equipment.

For its part, Türkiye also severed all trade ties with Israel, pledging to maintain the measures until the Israeli government facilitates the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the war-torn enclave.

