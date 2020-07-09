Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

  • July 09 2020 09:03:00

Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

Turkey criticized the U.S. on July 8 for including Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program.  

"Initiatives that do not observe the balance between parties will not contribute to establishing a secure environment on the Island, nor will they help keep peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

The statement noted that the U.S. included Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program for 2020.

Turkey supports the approach of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in this matter, the statement said.

"As we have stressed many times before, these steps will not contribute to finding a solution to the Cyprus issue but instead strengthens the uncompromising approach of the Greek side,” it added.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. has included Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program for 2020.

“The Department of State intends to provide International Military Education and Training funding to that country, contingent on congressional appropriations and our notification of Congress,” Pompeo said at a press briefing in Washington.

“This is part of our efforts to enhance relationships with key regional partners to promote stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cyprus also criticized the U.S. for including Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program.

"It is not understandable how to benefit regional stability by increasing bilateral military activities and programs between the US and Greek Cyprus rather than a comprehensive dialogue and cooperation involving all sides,"
said the Presidency of the Turkish Cyprus in a statement.

The statement noted that one-sided initiatives will have a negative impact on efforts between both sides on the island and on regional stability.

“The way for the US to contribute to regional peace and stability rather than military support and cooperation is through balancing both sides in Cyprus and promoting constructive dialogue and cooperation between regional actors,” said the statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

    Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

  2. Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson

    Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Police raids yacht party over violation of COVID-19 measures

    Police raids yacht party over violation of COVID-19 measures

  4. Anatolia’s uniquely shaped lake dries up completely

    Anatolia’s uniquely shaped lake dries up completely

  5. No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM

    No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM
Recommended
Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan
UK, Turkey in agreement on political solution in Libya: Çavuşoğlu

UK, Turkey in agreement on political solution in Libya: Çavuşoğlu
Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson

Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson
Turkish FM pays working visit to UK

Turkish FM pays working visit to UK

Turkey, Italy to work for stable Med Sea

Turkey, Italy to work for stable Med Sea
Ankara sympathizes with China over deadly flood

Ankara sympathizes with China over deadly flood

WORLD Belgrade protest over virus curfew turns violent again

Belgrade protest over virus curfew turns violent again

The Serbian capital was hit by clashes for a second night on July 8 as police skirmished with protesters outraged over the government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Turkish furniture manufacturers are eyeing the American markets to ramp up exports, according to a sectoral association.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

The 2020-2021 Turkish Super Lig season will start on Sept. 11 and end on May 16.