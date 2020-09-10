Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

ANKARA

Ankara on Sept. 10 slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's "arrogant" comments on the simmering eastern Mediterranean standoff, which has pitted Turkey against Greece and the rest of the EU.

"French President Macron has again made an arrogant... statement," the foreign ministry said, adding in a statement that the French leader's comments were a sign "of his own weakness and despair".

The ministry said that Macron endangers EU interests with his “individual and nationalistic stance.”

Macron's statement seeks “to give lessons by speaking pedantically with his old colonial reflexes,” the statement added.

Earlier today, ahead of a summit of EU Mediterranean states which excluded Turkey, Macron reportedly said: “We must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdoğan

government.”

The ministry added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is one of the leaders in Europe elected with the largest winning vote.

“Our president has always drawn his power from the Turkish people. The Turkish people and the government have always had one heart in the face of such delusions and will continue to do so,” the statement added.

Turkey calls on France to “take a stand in favor of reconciliation and dialogue,” instead of “blindly acting as advocates of Greece and the Greek Cypriots, who take unilateral and provocative steps and take the EU hostage for their narrow-minded interests,” the statement added.

“This is a requirement of our Europeanness and our NATO Alliance,” the ministry said, referring to Turkey and France both being members of NATO.

Regional tensions have recently escalated over the issue of energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast. Macron has interceded in support of Athens, despite lacking any Eastern Mediterranean coastline.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean – has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Dialogue for sharing these resources fairly would be win-win for all sides, Turkish officials say.