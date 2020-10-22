Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

ANKARA

Turkey has slammed Greece, Greek Cyprus and Egypt for condemning the continued seismic works by Turkish vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, underlining that no solution can be found if these countries do not abandon their maximalist demands and hostile attitudes.

“We totally reject the declaration that contains baseless accusations and claims against our country by Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Egypt,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late Oct. 21.

The leaders of the three countries a held regular meeting in Nicosia to discuss the regional developments, particularly in the Mediterranean, where Turkey and Greece/Greek Cyprus are in a deep row over disputed sovereignty claims.

A joint statement issued after the meeting in Nicosia said the three leaders “condemned the continuous violations of Greek national airspace and territorial waters in the Aegean Sea and Turkey’s illegal activities in areas falling within Greece’s continental shelf, in contravention of international law.”

Although the motive behind the meeting of these three countries is to enhance peace, stability and cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, the content of the joint communiqué that targets Turkey reveals their real motivation, read the Turkish ministry’s statement.

“Genuine cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean can only be realized through an inclusive approach by containing all the littoral countries, including the Turkish Cypriots,” it said. The countries that are causing problems in the region cannot be part of the solution unless they change their maximalist and hostile policies, added the statement.

“We will continue to protect our rights and the rights of the Turkish Cypriots with determination.”