Turkey slams France over textbook teaching PKK

  • September 07 2020 08:59:37

Turkey slams France over textbook teaching PKK

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey slams France over textbook teaching PKK

Turkey criticized France on Sept. 6 over a textbook to be used in French high schools which includes propaganda from the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

"The textbook, said to be prepared by a publishing house to be taught in high schools in France, includes information regarding the Kurds in line with the separatist ideology of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"The views and warnings in Turkey's previous statements - regarding France's support to the terrorist organization, which is threatening Turkey's national security, and insisting on a mistake of equating Syrian Kurds with the PKK/YPG - are still valid," he said.

Aksoy said France's attempts to build its foreign policy preferences on almost all issues based on its anti-Turkey rhetoric and while attempting to distort historical truths and the law is worrying.

"It is obvious that this terrorist propaganda, which is a result of the official policy of France, was initiated with the courage taken from those who host the so-called representatives of the terrorist organization at the Presidential Palace," he underlined.

The underlying reason for these groundless allegations is deep disappointment stemming from the blow Turkey dealt with its Operation Peace Spring to France's plans to establish a terrorist state.

"The French authorities described Turkey's counter-terrorism operations - carried out to ensure security and stability in the region within the framework of respect for Syria's territorial integrity - as an invasion attempt," he said.

The distorted presentation of ideological dogmas and political interests in textbooks poses a serious danger to future generations, and Turkey will continue to be a close follower of this issue until France corrects its mistake in its education sector, he added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

    Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  4. Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire

    Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire

  5. EU’s carrot-stick approach to Med crisis doomed to fail

    EU’s carrot-stick approach to Med crisis doomed to fail
Recommended
Turkish leader, top EU official discuss east Med over phone

Turkish leader, top EU official discuss east Med over phone
Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire

Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire
Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus
Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry

Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry
Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem

Turkey urges Kosovo to refrain from relocating its embassy to Jerusalem
Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PMs remarks on Erdoğan

Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan
WORLD More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions.

ECONOMY Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Some 52.29 million air passengers - including transit passengers - traveled through airports in Turkey in January-August, according to the country’s airport authority.
SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.