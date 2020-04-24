Turkey slams EU over east Med remarks at council meet

  • April 24 2020 11:50:00

Turkey slams EU over east Med remarks at council meet

ANKARA
Turkey slams EU over east Med remarks at council meet

Turkey has slammed the European Union over its remarks on the Turkish drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean and called on Brussels to “stop being used” by Greece and Greek Cyprus in the name of archaic solidarity.

“We see once again that the eastern Mediterranean part of the conclusion of the EU Council meeting was written with the understanding of archaic solidarity. This section of the conclusion is yet another example of how the EU, contrary to international law and its own acquis, is being abused by the Greek Cypriot/Greek duo and becoming a tool for their maximalist policies,” read a statement issued by Hami Aksoy, the spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, on April 24.

The EU leaders held a meeting late April 23 to formulate the European response to the pandemic and its economic consequences. Although the meeting was mainly on fighting the outbreak, the conclusion also mentioned an ongoing conflict between Turkey and Greece/Greek Cyprus on the hydrocarbon activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

“The illegal drilling activities by Turkey in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone were raised by some member states. We expressed our full solidarity with Cyprus and recalled and reaffirmed our previous conclusions on this matter,” read the conclusion.

Turkey has launched its own drilling activities in the region and dispatched its drilling vessels in reaction to Greek Cyprus’ denial of the rights of the Turkish Cypriots over the oil revenues. The issue has become a matter of conflict between Turkey and EU after Brussels claimed the Turkish drilling in the region was “illegal” although it has no jurisdiction.

“The EU should understand that it cannot achieve a result with this understanding. Our expectation from the EU is to encourage Greek Cyprus for a dialogue with the Turkish Cypriots and Greece with our country,” Aksoy said.

Turkey’s EU membership process should not be taken hostage by narrow-minded interests of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo, he stated, adding Turkey will continue to protect its rights and the rights of the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Russia praises Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia praises Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
W Balkans celebrate Turkish parliaments centenary

W Balkans celebrate Turkish parliament's centenary
Turkey brings back over 3,000 citizens before Ramadan

Turkey brings back over 3,000 citizens before Ramadan
Istanbuls Princes Islands limits in and outs

Istanbul's Princes Islands limits in and outs

Nation sings national anthem from home to mark Childrens Day

Nation sings national anthem from home to mark Children's Day

COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Turkey: WHO official

COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Turkey: WHO official
WORLD Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

The White House on April 23 pitched ``emerging'' research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Confidence in Turkey’s services, retail trade and construction sectors deteriorated on a monthly basis in April amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 