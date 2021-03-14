Turkey slams Czech Republic over Jerusalem move

  • March 14 2021 11:06:00

ANKARA
Turkey slams Czech Republic over Jerusalem move

Turkey has criticized the Czech Republic for opening a diplomatic office in Jerusalem despite the fact that the city’s international status is guaranteed by the U.N. resolution.

“We are concerned with the opening of a diplomatic office by the Czech Republic in Jerusalem, whose international status is guaranteed by the U.N. resolutions. This step is of a nature that will serve the attempts to undermine the status of Jerusalem, which is one of the main parameters of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry over the weekend.

The move followed after Prague opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, affiliated to its embassy in Tel Aviv last week. Palestine and the Arab League also slammed the Czech Republic over the move.

“We call upon all members of the international community to respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, along with the international parameters for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Turkey’s statement recalled.

