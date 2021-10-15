Turkey signs new gas supply deal with Azerbaijan: Energy Minister

  • October 15 2021 10:53:54

Turkey signs new gas supply deal with Azerbaijan: Energy Minister

ANKARA
Turkey signs new gas supply deal with Azerbaijan: Energy Minister

An additional natural gas trade agreement of 11 billion cubic meters to run until the end of 2024 has been agreed upon between Azerbaijan and Turkey, according to Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez on Oct. 15. 

In a written statement, Dönmez lauded the deal as one that has made progress in securing additional natural gas supply for the country in the run-up to the winter season and at a time that the world is facing a major energy crisis.

"Negotiations to meet natural gas demand, which may increase as winter approaches, are progressing positively. In this context, an additional natural gas trade agreement of 11 billion cubic meters from the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Line, which will be valid until the end of 2024, has been signed with Azerbaijan."

In the statement, Dönmez also dispelled rumors of the country's energy plans to sell off Turkish Petroleum and BOTAŞ, which he said are "baseless and untrue."

"Neither Turkish Petroleum nor BOTAŞ will be sold. There has never been such an agenda. The companies play a key role in Turkey's energy supply security today."

He also disputed claims that Turkey buys expensive gas, explaining that significant volumes are bought through long-term contracts in line with the current indicators on the international market and below the claimed cost of $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters.

"In fact, compared to Europe, Turkey is among the countries that have the cheapest purchase prices for natural gas and electricity," he said.

Economy,

TURKEY Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

    Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

  4. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  5. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
Recommended
Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August
Turkish treasury and finance minister joins G20 meeting in US

Turkish treasury and finance minister joins G20 meeting in US
Turkish private sectors external debt up in August

Turkish private sector's external debt up in August
Russias SIBUR to boost investments to meet greater Turkish demand

Russia's SIBUR to boost investments to meet greater Turkish demand
Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor
Turkey to buy 4 firefighting planes following summer wildfires

Turkey to buy 4 firefighting planes following summer wildfires
WORLD Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon’s capital on Oct. 14 as an escalation of tensions around last year’s massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​