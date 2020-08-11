Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

  • August 11 2020 10:24:03

Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey shares map of Oruç Reiss offshore activity

Turkey's Foreign Ministry shared a map on Aug. 10 showing the offshore survey activity of its seismic research vessel Oruç Reis within the country's continental shelf and borders of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Eastern Mediterranean.  

"The Oruç Reis launched its offshore survey activity today in the Turkish Continental Shelf declared to the U.N. Greece makes a big fuss over this activity," said Çağatay Erciyes, a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official.

Erciyes said on Twitter that Greece has created problems because of a 10-square-kilometer (3.86-square-mile) Greek island named Kastellorizo which lies 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away from the Turkish mainland and 580 kilometers (360 miles) from the Greek mainland.

"Greece claims 40,000 km2 of maritime jurisdiction area due to this tiny island and attempts to stop the Oruç Reis and block Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"This maximalist claim is not compatible with international law. It is against the principle of equity. Yet Greece asks the EU and U.S. to support this claim and put pressure on Turkey to cease its legitimate offshore activities. This is not acceptable and reasonable," he said.

Erciyes stressed that these countries should instead ask Greece to stop its unjust, inequitable and absurd claims.

"It is Greece, not Turkey who creates tensions in the area due to such maximalist claims," Erciyes said.

Erciyes in his Twitter post also shared information on the maritime jurisdiction areas and how they should be delimited based on the principle of equity.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

  2. Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says

    Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says

  3. Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

    Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

  4. Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

    Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

  5. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights
Recommended
Turkish UN official urges resolution of Kashmir dispute

Turkish UN official urges resolution of Kashmir dispute
Ankara blasts Armenia for bringing up Sevres Treaty

Ankara blasts Armenia for 'bringing up Sevres Treaty'
Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean
Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says

Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says
Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey
Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med
WORLD Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 11 that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a  COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.   
ECONOMY Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance this July posted a deficit of 30.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.4 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Aug. 10. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.