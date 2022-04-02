Turkey sent more humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Another ship that aims to have solidarity with the Lebanese people set off to go to Beirut on April 1 after being sent off from Taşucu Port with ceremonies held in the southern province of Mersin.

The ship will deliver 58 trucks containing 960 tons of food aid collected with the support of 19 non-governmental organizations that are not indifferent to the ongoing humanitarian needs in Lebanon.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also provided 524 tons of aid containing baby food to the Lebanese people on March 21.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation and shortages.

According to the United Nations data, the majority of the Lebanese population is at the poverty line, especially babies under the age of 2 have difficulty reaching food.

Meanwhile, a vessel sent by the Turkish Navy carrying aid for the Lebanese military arrived in Beirut on March 31.

The cargo ship was received in a ceremony attended by Turkish and Lebanese officials.

The Defense Ministry and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also provided more than 320 tons of food to the Lebanese Army and the families of its members last year.

