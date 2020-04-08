Turkey sends medical aid to five Balkan countries

  • April 08 2020 10:40:00

Turkey sends medical aid to five Balkan countries

ANKARA
Turkey sends medical aid to five Balkan countries

A Turkish military aircraft carrying medical aid for the fight against the novel coronavirus departed from the capital Ankara for five Balkan countries on April 8.

“Masks, overalls and test kits prepared by the [Health Ministry] will be delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo by the instructions of our President Mr. [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan,” the Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

The medical aid is being sent via an A-400M type plane, belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).
The plane will first arrive in Serbia’s capital Belgrade and then will travel to Sarajevo, Montenegro, Skopje and Pristina, respectively.

There was also a quote by Sufi poet Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi on the aid boxes, which was translated to the countries’ own languages.

“There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness,” read the quote.

Erdoğan on April 6 announced that the country would donate medical assistance to Serbia.

In a letter to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, Erdoğan expressed Turkey’s support for Serbia in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am convinced that the active measures you have taken since day one of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will help to master this crisis with the least possible losses,” Erdoğan told Vucic, according to the Serbian Presidency.

Last week, Turkey also sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus in Europe.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had praised Ankara for the aid, along with Italy and Spain.

In March, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that 23 countries have requested aid for coronavirus equipment.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

Turkey currently has 725 fatalities from COVID-19 along with 34,2019 confirmed cases by April 7.

Balkans,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 725, with 34,109 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 725, with 34,109 total cases

  2. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  3. How should Turkey get ready for the post-virus world?

    How should Turkey get ready for the post-virus world?

  4. Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

    Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

  5. Turkish university begins passive immunization

    Turkish university begins passive immunization
Recommended
Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via video link

Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via video link
Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

Kosovar Turks to learn Turkish online

Kosovar Turks to learn Turkish online

Ankara slams Greece on EU-Turkey refugee-deal letter

Ankara slams Greece on EU-Turkey refugee-deal letter
Turkish, EU Council leaders discuss bilateral relations

Turkish, EU Council leaders discuss bilateral relations

Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
WORLD Twitters Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey said on April 7 he was committing $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.    
ECONOMY Global debt hits record high with $255T in 2019

Global debt hits record high with $255T in 2019

Global debt hit all-time high with $255 trillion in 2019, topping 322% of gross domestic product (GDP), the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on April 7. 
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.