Turkey sends aid, search and rescue team to Beirut

  • August 06 2020 09:07:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish military plane carrying aid and a search and rescue team took off from the capital Ankara late on Aug. 5. and headed to the Lebanese capital of Beirut following the deadly blast which killed at least 135 people and injured thousands. 

The aircraft was sent on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's orders.

The plane arrived in Beirut early on Aug. 6, authorities announced.

Aid material prepared by the Health Ministry, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) was loaded on the plane at Ankara's Etimesgut Airport. 

The aircraft was carrying 21 National Medical Rescue personnel, two emergency units, three tents, medicine and medical equipment, 10 AFAD personnel, equipment, a search and rescue vehicle, three Kızılay personnel, a search and rescue team and medical and humanitarian aid. 

Speaking to the press right before the aircraft took off, AFAD President Mehmet Güllüoğlu told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is preparing to send the required support for Beirut following the blast.

There is enormous trauma in the region following the explosion, and 20 more National Medical Rescue personnel including trauma experts, surgeons, orthopedics experts and emergency medical doctors will be on their way to Beirut, Güllüoğlu added.

'Turkey stands with Lebanon in wake of disaster' 

Meanwhile, Turkey supports its Lebanese brothers and sisters in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly explosion and will do everything we can to help them, said a top Turkish spokesman.

"We stand with our Lebanese brothers and sisters. We share their pain, and will do everything we can to relieve them of their distress,” wrote Communications Directorate head Fahrettin Altun on Twitter on July 6. 

“We are delivering our Lebanese brothers and sisters aid via our Koca Yusuf plane.”

The Turkish nation “serves peace and stability," he added.

 

