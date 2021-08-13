Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

  • August 13 2021 12:42:00

Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

Turkey recorded 660,595 house sales in the January-July period, down 22.7 percent year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 13.

Istanbul had the highest share with 26,716 house sales, according to official figures announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir followed Istanbul with 15,948 and 8,297 house sales, respectively.

A total of 200,550 houses were sold for the first time, while second-hand house sales totaled 460,045 units, TÜİK's figures showed.

Mortgaged house sales were recorded at 124,721, decreasing 68.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

In July alone, 107,785 houses were sold in the country, down 53 percent compared to the same month 2020. 

In the summer period last year, the government's housing loan campaign with low interest rates increased the house sales in July 2020.

 

Sales to foreigners

Official data showed that residential property sales to foreigners amounted to 24,983 units in the seven-month period, up 46.9 percent from 17,003 in the same period last year.

Istanbul again led such sales with 12,059 houses, followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 4,921 and Ankara with 1,588.

Among foreigners, Iraqis topped the list with 3,731 houses. They were followed by Iranians with 3,689 house sales and Russians with 2,124. 

In July alone, house sales to foreigners totaled 4,495, jumping 64 percent on an annual basis.

economy,

TURKEY Police detain 148 people after Syrian shops attacked

Police detain 148 people after Syrian shops attacked
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  2. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 27

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 27

  3. Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

    Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

  4. Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

    Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

  5. Turkish students win int'l competition for designing eco-friendly supersonic engine

    Turkish students win int'l competition for designing eco-friendly supersonic engine
Recommended
Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Turkish students win intl competition for designing eco-friendly supersonic engine

Turkish students win int'l competition for designing eco-friendly supersonic engine
Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month
Turkish, South Korean central banks sign swap agreement

Turkish, South Korean central banks sign swap agreement 
Aselsan continues profitable growth

Aselsan continues profitable growth
Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021
WORLD China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China on Aug. 13 rejected the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of COVID-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

ECONOMY Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

Turkey sees more than 660,000 house sales in January-July period

Turkey recorded 660,595 house sales in the January-July period, down 22.7 percent year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 13.

SPORTS Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Galatasaray eliminated Scotland's St Johnstone with a 5-3 aggregate score on Aug. 12 to advance to the UEFA Europa League playoffs. 