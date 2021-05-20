Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

  • May 20 2021 09:00:00

Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

Turkey is trying to convince European countries to allow their citizens to visit Turkey for tourism purposes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 19.

Turkey is looking to see “how do we get tourists to our country as soon as possible. For this, we’re in talks with many European countries. We say ‘open your doors as soon as possible; let us open our doors,’” he said, speaking at an event in the capital Ankara to mark the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19.

He was responding to the criticisms that foreign tourists were allowed for mobilization while Turkish citizens were under lockdown. Pointing out the fact that the number of tourists visiting Turkey was low and the ones arriving in the country have come by taking a risk, he said that therefore, the government could not restrict their movement, noting that some tradesmen were benefiting from this mobility.

A wide range of COVID-19 measures has been taken to ensure a safe tourism season, Erdoğan said.

The number of daily infections is in decreasing trend in Turkey, the president said, emphasizing that reducing the number of coronavirus cases below 10,000 was the result of the country’s “determined steps.”

“Now the goal is to bring them down to 5,000,” he added.

Citing the numbers in Turkey’s vaccination program, Erdoğan said the country is “almost one of the leading countries in vaccination practice in the world.”

Nearly 27 million vaccinations have been done so far, including some 11.5 million second vaccine doses, he said, adding that one-third of the teachers have been vaccinated.

Erdoğan wows to always stand against Netanyahu

Turkey will continue its efforts against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has never been “any friend of ours,” the president said.

He reacted against the İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, who resembled Erdoğan to Netanyahu. “We have politicians who have become so immoral that they shamelessly equate me with Netanyahu. I have not even met with Netanyahu until today,” he stated.

“Netanyahu has never been and will not be our friend, and we will continue on our way by fighting the same struggle we have waged against Netanyahu so far,” he said.

The president also said an important name from FETÖ was arrested and that they would soon announce the name.

‘UEFA and Formula 1 took political decisions’

Erdoğan said that both the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and Formula 1 have made a political decision not to hold their games in Turkey.

“In my opinion, they made a political decision. I call it political because we were notified two years ago of the decision that the Champions League would be played in Turkey,” he said.

Erdoğan said the change of the venue came after “two teams from the British league won the right to play the final.”

UEFA announced this month that the final match between Manchester City and Chelsea would be played in Porto instead of Istanbul.

president erdogan, Gaza,

ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter
MOST POPULAR

  1. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  2. Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

    Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

  3. Turkey will continue working against Israel's Netanyahu: Erdoğan

    Turkey will continue working against Israel's Netanyahu: Erdoğan

  4. Teachers above age of 40 to be vaccinated

    Teachers above age of 40 to be vaccinated

  5. Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report

    Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report
Recommended
Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report

Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report
Turkey’s top diplomat to address UN on Israel’s attacks on Palestine

Turkey’s top diplomat to address UN on Israel’s attacks on Palestine
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting
Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem
WORLD UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on May 19 that COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.
ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's external assets reached $250.2 billion in the first three months of 2021, an increase of 3.5 percent from the end of last year, Turkish Central Bank data showed on May 20.
SPORTS Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig football champions, Beşiktaş, received the championship cup on May 19 in a ceremony as fans of the Istanbul club rejoiced.