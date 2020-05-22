Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

ANKARA

Turkey's exports of milk and other dairy products to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on May 21 and added that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.

In a tweet, Pekcan said she welcomed the Chinese dairy market opening to Turkish exporters, after Chinese authorities deemed Turkey an exportable country.

“The obstacles to export of milk and dairy products have been lifted, thanks to intensive initiatives taken in coordination by the Agriculture and Trade Ministry and the Office of the Commercial Counsellor,” Pekcan said.

She said 54 Turkish companies have been cleared to start exports to China, which is one of the world's largest dairy importers with a market worth nearly $6 billion.

According to a separate statement by the Trade Ministry, Turkish dairy companies exported $364 million worth of products around the world in 2019.

The ministry said Turkey will continue focusing on efforts to ensure market diversity and to increase market share of its agricultural products, especially dairy products, in China and Far Eastern countries.

It recalled that the two countries signed a protocol in November 2015 on veterinary and sanitary requirements for dairy products exported from Turkey to China.

In February, Turkey temporarily halted imports of livestock and animal fats from China over the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2018, a Chinese technical team visited Turkey as part of the implementation of the protocol.

Ankara, Moscow talk trade amid virus

Meanwhile, Pekcan on May 22 held a video conference with Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, issues related to the energy sector, which are an integral part of the Turkish-Russian economic relations were discussed.

Steps to be taken in order to put the first phase of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Project into operation in 2023 were evaluated by the two sides.

Similarly, views were exchanged on trade of agricultural products and the removal of trade barriers.

Pekcan stressed the quota of tomato imports from Turkey should be lifted as it is contrary to the spirit of cooperation.

She also urged that Turkish companies on the waiting list for exporting animal products to Russia should be given a green light.

The Turkish minister also called for trade in local currencies between the two countries.

In 2015, in the wake of a crisis over a downed jet, Russia limited fruit and vegetable exports from Turkey, but since 2017, the exports' value has been climbing.