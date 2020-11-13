Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Karabakh truce in Ankara

  • November 13 2020 12:48:00

Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Karabakh truce in Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Karabakh truce in Ankara

A Russian committee is expected to hold meetings on Nov. 13 with Turkish diplomatic and defense officials on efforts to follow a recent cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had announced that the technical talks in the capital Ankara with the 20-member committee would be the first to be held after a truce on Tuesday between Azerbaijan and Armenia in their fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Baku.

The Turkey-Russia talks are to deliberate on issues including where the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to be stationed under the deal, as well as the size of their forces and the actions they will carry out.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent
regions.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during this time.

Before the second Karabakh war, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat of Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade-long occupation of its territory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pashinyan said he had signed an "unspeakably painful" deal that allowed Azerbaijan to claim control over regions it took back in the fighting.

The Turkish leadership also welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

    How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

  2. Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

    Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

    Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

  4. Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

    Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

  5. Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

    Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir
Recommended
Turkish Cypriot president meets UN peacekeeping chief

Turkish Cypriot president meets UN peacekeeping chief

Turkish investment in Somalia had broader economic impact: Official

Turkish investment in Somalia had broader economic impact: Official
Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister
Turkish-Russian working group to meet for joint center in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish-Russian working group to meet for joint center in Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit
Senior Turkish official meets UKs spy chief

Senior Turkish official meets UK's spy chief

WORLD At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 74 migrants died in a "devastating" shipwreck on Nov. 12 off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said, the latest in a spate of migrant vessel sinkings in the central Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Turkey's industrial production continued to improve in September thanks to the period of normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s statistical authority reported on Nov. 13. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

Five more players of Turkish football club Beşiktaş tested positive for COVID-19, the Istanbul club confirmed on Nov. 12. 