Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

  • April 21 2020 14:13:00

Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

Turkish and Russian military forces have carried out another joint patrol along a key highway in northwestern Syria, said Turkey’s Defense Ministry on April 21. 

"Fifth combined Turkish-Russian land patrol was conducted today by air and ground vehicles on M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib province, as part of the earlier TR-RF agreement," the ministry said on Twitter.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

Last month, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area” starting on March 6.

The protocol said joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.

Idlib has long been under siege by Assad regime forces and its allies, and previous cease-fires for the region were plagued by violations.

Turkey has worked to protect the local civilian population as well as rid the wider region of terrorist elements.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus

Colombia thanks Turkey for 250 hospital beds amid virus
Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director

Focus on foreign policy intact: Turkish communications director
Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation

Erdoğan, Abe discuss COVID-19 cooperation
Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus

Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts against virus
Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.46 trillion Turkish liras (around $223 billion) at the end of March, according to official figures released on April 20. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 