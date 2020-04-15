Turkey, Russia held 4th joint patrol in Idlib

  • April 15 2020 14:38:00

ANKARA
Turkish and Russian troops have carried out their fourth combined patrolling on the M4 highway in the Idlib province of Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

“Fourth joint Turkish-Russian land patrol was conducted today by air and ground vehicles on M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib province, as part of the earlier Turkey-Russian Federation agreement,” read the ministry’s statement on April 15.

Turkey and Russia held their first joint patrol on March 15 in the framework of a bilateral agreement brokered between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5.

The first three patrol missions had to be cut short due to the interventions of the radical terror groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Technical experts of the Turkish and Russian sides had an online meeting last week to discuss the developments in the province and the continuation of the ceasefire.

