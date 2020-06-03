Turkey, Russia agree to develop COVID-19 vaccine

  • June 03 2020 09:14:00

Turkey, Russia agree to develop COVID-19 vaccine

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Russia agree to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey and Russia agreed June 2 to cooperate to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus and conduct joint clinical trials.

The Turkish Health Ministry said in a statement that Health Minister Fahrettin Koca held a video conference call with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Murashko.

Turkey has achieved success in its COVID-19 combat by using different treatments than the World Health Organization, Koca stressed, citing the downtick coronavirus cases and death toll decrease day by day.

Koca recalled that Turkey began the normalization process as of June 1 and nearly 130,000 recovered from COVID-19.

Turkey is carrying out its studies on a vaccine in 22 centers, the top health official said, adding that four of them have passed to the animal testing stage so far.

For his part, Murashko said that they are working on the synthesis of the COVID-19 vaccine, and achieved positive results from animal testings.

Murashko also asked for an experience sharing of Turkey in the drug tracking system.

Both ministers agreed to meet regularly and conduct joint studies in vaccine and drug development.

Meanwhile, Koca said on Twitter that Turkey will play an active role in drug development and make processes with related institutions including the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

    Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

  2. Istanbul may not overcome outbreak in short term

    Istanbul may not overcome outbreak in short term

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,585 as recoveries exceed 129,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,585 as recoveries exceed 129,000

  4. Turkey won’t let rights in Med be compromised: National Security Council

    Turkey won’t let rights in Med be compromised: National Security Council

  5. More curbs in public transport lifted

    More curbs in public transport lifted
Recommended
Turkey, Azerbaijan agree on mutual visa exemption

Turkey, Azerbaijan agree on mutual visa exemption
Family evacuated from Egypt for virus treatment

Family evacuated from Egypt for virus treatment
Top Turkish diplomat discusses virus with counterparts

Top Turkish diplomat discusses virus with counterparts
Turkey grants 90-day visa exemption to Palestinians

Turkey grants 90-day visa exemption to Palestinians
Turkey vows to continue drillings activities in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey vows to continue drillings activities in eastern Mediterranean
Ankara condemns attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

Ankara condemns attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus
WORLD Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.    
ECONOMY Turkeys inflation rate up in May amid COVID-19

Turkey's inflation rate up in May amid COVID-19

Consumer prices in Turkey went up in May compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 3. 
SPORTS Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

The Turkish keyboard team has won eight medals, including three world championships, in an Internet keyboarding competition.