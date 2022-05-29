Turkey reports 864 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

  • May 29 2022 21:10:00

Turkey reports 864 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 864 in the past 24 hours, and 2 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on May 29.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 1,107 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 129,961 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.

